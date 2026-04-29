The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s $516 million loan request from Deutsche Bank AG for the construction of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway.
The Senate, during a Wednesday plenary presided over by President Godswill Akpabio, approved the financing facility from the German bank.
The House of Representatives had on Tuesday approved a $516,333,007 syndicated financing facility from Deutsche Bank AG for the construction of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway.
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TVC News reported that the request followed a letter earlier transmitted by President Bola Tinubu and read on the floor by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.
The proposed 1,000-kilometre high-capacity highway will connect Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states, stretching from Illela in Sokoto state to Badagry.
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