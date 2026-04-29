The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s $516 million loan request from Deutsche Bank AG for the construction of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway. The Senate, during a Wednesday plenary presided over by President Godswill Akpabio, approved the financing facility from the German bank. The House of Representatives had on Tuesday approved…...

The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s $516 million loan request from Deutsche Bank AG for the construction of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway.

The Senate, during a Wednesday plenary presided over by President Godswill Akpabio, approved the financing facility from the German bank.

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday approved a $516,333,007 syndicated financing facility from Deutsche Bank AG for the construction of the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway.

TVC News reported that the request followed a letter earlier transmitted by President Bola Tinubu and read on the floor by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

The proposed 1,000-kilometre high-capacity highway will connect Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states, stretching from Illela in Sokoto state to Badagry.