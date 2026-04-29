The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has unveiled the Nigerian Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, as one of Africa’s top four most prominent aviators. Keyamo was unveiled at a special session at the ongoing IATA Focus Africa Conference held in Addis Ababa. The development was disclosed…...

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has unveiled the Nigerian Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, as one of Africa’s top four most prominent aviators.

Keyamo was unveiled at a special session at the ongoing IATA Focus Africa Conference held in Addis Ababa.

The development was disclosed in a Wednesday statement signed by Tunde Moshood, the Special Adviser On Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister.

According to the statement, the ongoing Focus Africa Conference, themed “Elevating Aviation Safety, Connectivity and Operational Efficiency in Africa,” continues to serve as a strategic platform for shaping the future of aviation across the continent.

The announcement, made by IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, underscored the continental recognition of the Minister’s leadership and reforms.

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Alawadhi, in his remarks, cited Keyamo’s cutting-edge policy direction, strategic reforms, and unwavering commitment to global aviation standards as the basis for the recognition.

The statement revealed that Alawadhi specifically highlighted Nigeria’s effective administration of the Cape Town Convention and IDERA framework, as well as the country’s impressive 91.4% score in ICAO safety oversight, positioning Nigeria among the leading aviation nations in Africa.

“This recognition reflects purposeful leadership, bold reforms, and measurable progress. Nigeria’s aviation sector is clearly on a transformative path,” Alawadhi stated.

The IATA Vice President noted that the Minister’s proactive engagement with global stakeholders and swift resolution of longstanding industry challenges have significantly improved investor confidence and operational stability within Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem.

Also named among Africa’s top prominent aviators are, Teresia Mbaika Malokwe, Principal Secretary, State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Kenya, Poppy Khosa, Director of Civil Aviation/CEO, South African Civil Aviation Authority who was recently reappointed for a second five-year term and Mesfin Tasew, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines.

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The statement added that the recognition of the aviation leaders reflects IATA’s commitment to celebrating excellence, innovation, and impactful leadership across Africa’s aviation landscape.

The statement also recognised that Keyamo’s inclusion in this elite group further reinforces Nigeria’s rising profile as a key driver of aviation transformation on the continent.

His leadership has been marked by policy clarity, international collaboration, and decisive actions that continue to reposition Nigeria’s aviation industry for sustainable growth.