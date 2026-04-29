The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, disclosed that the commission investigated the founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, for six months over suspected money laundering before clearing him. Olukoyede disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking at the Jerry Eze Foundation Business…...

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, disclosed that the commission investigated the founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, for six months over suspected money laundering before clearing him.

Olukoyede disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking at the Jerry Eze Foundation Business Grant Award Ceremony in Abuja.

According to the anti-graft boss, the probe followed intelligence reports and petitions after the commission observed large inflows of foreign currencies across several countries into the cleric’s domiciliary account.

“We work by intelligence, we work by petitions. At some point, I saw there was an account, a domiciliary account. Dollars and pounds were dropping in like raindrops, from Colombia, from America, from Sri Lanka, even from Togo.

“I said who is this man? Yes, I’ve been hearing about his name, and I’ve seen his face a couple of times. I never bothered about what he was doing. I knew he was a pastor.

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“So they said this one pastor of streams of joy, go and investigate him. So we went to the investigation. We combed the books,” Olukoyede stated.

The EFCC boss said he subsequently invited Eze for questioning after preliminary findings were compiled by investigators.

He added that upon meeting the cleric and reviewing the findings of the investigation, the commission found no wrongdoing.

He explained that the anti-graft agency has a responsibility not only to investigate financial crimes but also to recognise individuals found to have acted with integrity.

“So he came to my office. He told me what happened and all of that, and how the money came, what he does, how he has been helping people, and all of that.

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“I said, you know what, I didn’t call you here to explain to me. We have already done our work. I called you here to commend you,” he stated.

Olukoyede mentioned another humorous moment after meeting the cleric, saying Jerry Eze’s choice of attire made him question whether he was the person invited.

“So, he (Eze) came to my office. I saw him. I had seen that face, but I didn’t know it was him, because I saw somebody who came in with baggy trousers, a T-shirt, and some punk with a pattern.

“I was almost going to say, ‘Go and call your pastor, my friend; go and bring your bishop,” the EFCC chief said.

The remark drew applause from the audience, as Eze, who was present at the event, acknowledged the commendation.

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The EFCC boss encouraged religious institutions to uphold integrity, adding that places of worship should reflect righteousness rather than serve as cover for illicit activities.