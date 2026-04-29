Bolaji Idowu, Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, has cautioned wives against confessing the sins of their cheating husbands on their behalf, insisting that such actions could encourage further immorality. In a now-trending video on social media on Wednesday, the cleric was seen preaching during a recent church service,…...

Bolaji Idowu, Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, has cautioned wives against confessing the sins of their cheating husbands on their behalf, insisting that such actions could encourage further immorality.

In a now-trending video on social media on Wednesday, the cleric was seen preaching during a recent church service, where he advised wives against labelling their husbands as “serial cheaters” or confessing their wrongdoings.

Pastor Bolaji insisted that such declarations could worsen the situation, as he urged women instead to call their husbands “the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus.”

The cleric said, “Any small thing, ‘my husband is a serial cheater.’ What he has seen is a problem, also, because you are adding to his problem by confessing it.

“If your husband is a cheater, confess righteousness out of him. Look at him with tears: ‘Honey, I know what you did. I know it was very, very bad. But you are the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus. You are a holy man of God.'”

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“The reason why is this: every time there’s darkness, we speak light. You call it out of him. Next time, when he’s driving, and he sees that lady with ikebe (curves), the head will say, ‘Look,’ he will say, ‘I’m the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus. I’m the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus,” Pastor Bolaji insisted.

Pastor Bolaji added that believers should “speak light” in moments of wrongdoing, insisting that words have the power to shape behaviour.

The cleric further referenced the biblical account of Lazarus, adding that Jesus spoke life even when others saw death.

He said, “The reason why is this: everybody rises to words. Everybody falls to words. When Jesus Christ got to the tomb of Lazarus, the only person who did not see Lazarus was dead was Jesus Christ. He said he was asleep. When it was time, he told the sisters, ‘I am the resurrection and the life.'”

“Don’t say what you see; say what you want. Don’t say ‘you’re a serial cheater,’ say ‘you’re a holy man of God.’ Because what you say is what you will become. Someone says, ‘Mmm, you’ve been saying it’s a serious cheater—has it changed?’ No,” he concluded.