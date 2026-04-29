President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the choice of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State. The endorsement came during a meeting with the party’s Governance Advisory Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Hamzat was presented to the President by…...

L-R: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Olufemi Hamzat, President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the meeting where Hamzat was endorsed as the APC consensus governorship candidate in Lagos.

President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the choice of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

The endorsement came during a meeting with the party’s Governance Advisory Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Hamzat was presented to the President by the Governance Advisory Council, led by its chairman, Tajudeen Olusi, who described the move as a consensus decision of party elders.

The endorsement follows a string of political backing within the state, including support from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a unanimous adoption by the 34-member council. Despite dissent from some aspirants, the GAC insists the process remains inclusive.

The APC says primaries will still be held in line with party guidelines, with the governorship contest scheduled for May 21.