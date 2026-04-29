The Zamfara State Police Command has recorded a series of major breakthroughs in its ongoing fight against crime, including the arrest of a suspected bandit kingpin and the recovery of arms, illicit drugs, and stolen property across the State. Speaking at a press briefing in Gusau on Wednesday, the Police…...

The Zamfara State Police Command has recorded a series of major breakthroughs in its ongoing fight against crime, including the arrest of a suspected bandit kingpin and the recovery of arms, illicit drugs, and stolen property across the State.

Speaking at a press briefing in Gusau on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the achievements were recorded within one week of the assumption of duty by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Muhammad Bello.

He noted that the operations formed part of renewed efforts to restore security and protect lives and property in the State.

The Command announced the arrest of a suspected bandit kingpin, Audu Maikano, during a joint security operation in Dan-Makulu Village, Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

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The operation, carried out by police operatives in collaboration with the military, followed credible intelligence on the activities of a syndicate terrorising residents, particularly along feeder roads between Kaura Namoda and Kasuwar Daji.

Items recovered from the suspect included a fabricated AK-47 rifle, ammunition, locally made firearms, cutlasses, charms, and multiple mobile phones. Police said investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate.

In a separate operation, two suspects were arrested in Gusau for possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspects reportedly confessed to dealing in the substance.

Additionally, police raided a drug hideout in the Gangaren Gulbi area, recovering bottles of codeine, rubber solution, and other items linked to substance abuse.

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Efforts are underway to track down those responsible.

The Command also confirmed the arrest of three suspects linked to the activities of “Yan Arlit” groups, known for reckless motorcycle riding and public disturbances.

Recovered items included suspected marijuana, ice pipes, a knife, and several motorcycles.

Police said further operations are ongoing to apprehend fleeing members of the group.

Police operatives also arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of a tricycle, which has since been recovered.

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In another case, three suspects were apprehended for alleged involvement in motorcycle theft across Zamfara and neighbouring Katsina State.

Twenty-two motorcycle keys were recovered, and one stolen motorcycle was retrieved.

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Meanwhile, two suspects have been charged to court for alleged criminal conspiracy and assault after attacking three victims with dangerous weapons in Damba area.

The Command expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for his support, as well as the Zamfara State Government and residents for their cooperation.

It urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to aid security operations.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to deploying all lawful measures to ensure safety and maintain law and order across the state.