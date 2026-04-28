Leaders of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos East Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru for another term in the Senate ahead of the 2027 general elections. The endorsement, which took place on Tuesday at the residence of Otunba Busura Adedeji Alebiosu, GAC and apex leader…...

Leaders of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos East Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru for another term in the Senate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement, which took place on Tuesday at the residence of Otunba Busura Adedeji Alebiosu, GAC and apex leader in Lagos East, was a strong resounding vote of confidence in Senator Abiru’s performance and impactful representation since assuming office.

The GAC leaders, who serve as the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, commended the Senator’s consistent delivery of democratic dividends, noting that his people-centred approach to governance has significantly improved the quality of life across the district.

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In his response, Senator Abiru expressed profound appreciation to the GAC leadership for the unanimous endorsement, describing the gesture as both humbling and deeply motivating.

“I am sincerely grateful for this overwhelming show of confidence by our revered leaders. This endorsement is not only an honour but also a call to serve with even greater dedication, integrity, and purpose,” he said.

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The lawmaker noted that his decision to seek re-election is driven by a strong desire to consolidate the gains already recorded and to deepen the impact of inclusive governance and sustainable development across Lagos East.

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Drawing from over three decades of experience in the financial sector, including his tenure as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank and former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, Senator Abiru stated that his approach to public service has remained anchored on discipline, transparency, and results-oriented leadership.

Since his election into the National Assembly, where he currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, as well as Chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum, Abiru has sponsored and supported key legislative initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economic and financial systems.

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Beyond his legislative duties, the Senator has implemented wide-ranging constituency interventions across all 98 wards in the 16 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas that make up Lagos East.

He expressed appreciation to party leaders, stakeholders, and constituents for their unwavering support, assuring them of his continued dedication to fostering unity, progress, and inclusive development across Lagos East.