The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, has monitored the ongoing Police Constable recruitment examination at the Police Training School in Ilorin, where over 3,000 candidates are participating. During the visit, the Commissioner interacted with officials of the Police Service Commission and senior officers of the Command…...

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, has monitored the ongoing Police Constable recruitment examination at the Police Training School in Ilorin, where over 3,000 candidates are participating.

During the visit, the Commissioner interacted with officials of the Police Service Commission and senior officers of the Command to assess the level of preparedness and coordination for the exercise.

He also addressed the candidates, emphasising the importance of discipline, integrity, and strict adherence to examination guidelines. CP Ojo reiterated that the recruitment process is free of charge and cautioned applicants against falling victim to fraudsters.

The visit highlights the Command’s commitment to ensuring a transparent, orderly, and credible recruitment process.