The Delta State Police Command has arrested and transferred a police officer, ASP Nuhu Usman, to Force Headquarters, Abuja, for disciplinary action over the murder of a 28-year-old suspect, Mene Ogidi, in Effurun. The incident, captured in a now-viral video, which occurred on April 26, 2026, has drawn condemnation from…...

The Delta State Police Command has arrested and transferred a police officer, ASP Nuhu Usman, to Force Headquarters, Abuja, for disciplinary action over the murder of a 28-year-old suspect, Mene Ogidi, in Effurun.

The incident, captured in a now-viral video, which occurred on April 26, 2026, has drawn condemnation from the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, who described the act as a clear violation of established rules and procedures guiding police operations.

In a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Bright Edafe, on Tuesday, the Command said the deceased was earlier apprehended by members of the public while allegedly attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

Police operatives attached to Area Command Effurun were subsequently deployed to the scene to take custody of the suspect.

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However, ASP Usman, who led the team, reportedly discharged his firearm in breach of Force Order 237 and the Nigeria Police Force Standard Operating Procedure, resulting in the suspect’s death.

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police ordered the immediate arrest of the officer and his transfer to the State Headquarters in Asaba for preliminary investigation.

The Command confirmed that the officer has been queried and subsequently moved to Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he is expected to appear before the Force Disciplinary Committee “for immediate disciplinary sanction and prosecution.”

Reiterating its stance, the police said the Command upholds the rule of law, respect for human rights, professionalism, and accountability, stressing its zero tolerance for “lawlessness, recklessness and extra-judicial conduct.”

CP Oyeniyi also extended condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that justice would be served.