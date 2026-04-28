The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has tasked members of the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to uphold transparency, accountability and the highest standards of corporate governance in the discharge of their duties. Akume gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja…...

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has tasked members of the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to uphold transparency, accountability and the highest standards of corporate governance in the discharge of their duties.

Akume gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the NUPRC Board, describing the exercise as a critical step in strengthening institutional frameworks and advancing reforms in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the SGF said the board must provide strategic oversight and ensure regulatory independence in line with the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act.

“Members of the Board, your charge is clear. You are to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance, ensure accountability and transparency, and work constructively with management and stakeholders while maintaining regulatory independence,” Akume said.

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He noted that the inauguration aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises strong institutions, rule of law and integrity in public service.

The SGF said effective regulation of the upstream petroleum sector remains vital to Nigeria’s economic growth, energy security and long-term fiscal sustainability.

In a separate ceremony, Akume also inaugurated the Board of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority(NALDA), urging members to scale up agricultural programmes, deepen the use of technology and expand opportunities for youth and women.

He described agriculture as a key driver of national development, stressing that NALDA must play a central role in boosting food production, creating jobs and transforming rural communities.

“As we look ahead, NALDA is expected to scale up its programmes across more states, strengthen the use of technology, and expand opportunities for youth and women in agriculture,” he said.

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Akume highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Mega Farm Estates and other intervention programmes aimed at improving food security and supporting economic diversification.

Responding on behalf of the NUPRC Board, its Chairman, Magnus Abe, expressed appreciation to the President for the appointment and pledged the board’s commitment to delivering on its mandate.

“We are very grateful to the President and we want to assure him through you that we will not disappoint him,” Abe said.

Similarly, Chairman of the NALDA Board, Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya, described the appointment as a call to service, assuring that the board would provide strategic direction and ensure transparency in its operations.

“As a Governing Board, our mandate is clear: to provide strategic direction, ensure sound governance, and uphold transparency and accountability in the discharge of our duties. We are fully committed to supporting the Authority in achieving its objectives and in translating policy direction into tangible outcomes that positively impact Nigerians,” Barkiya said.

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Akume urged members of both boards to approach their responsibilities with patriotism and diligence, expressing confidence that their tenure would strengthen institutional performance and contribute to national development.