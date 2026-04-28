The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara State, Ahmed Yusha’u Garki, has paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, at the Command Headquarters in Ilorin. Garki, who was recently redeployed to the state, visited alongside his…...

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara State, Ahmed Yusha’u Garki, has paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, at the Command Headquarters in Ilorin.

Garki, who was recently redeployed to the state, visited alongside his management team as part of efforts to deepen collaboration between INEC and the Nigeria Police Force.

The meeting focused on reinforcing the existing working relationship between both institutions, particularly in ensuring adequate security for electoral activities.

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Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to sustained cooperation aimed at guaranteeing a peaceful and credible electoral process, while the Commissioner of Police assured INEC of the Command’s continued support.