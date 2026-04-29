The Nigerian Navy has busted a pipeline vandalism syndicate led by a suspect identified as Godwin, also known as “Idiot,” at Egbama-Angalabiri in Ekeremo Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. In a Wednesday statement signed by Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the Director of Naval Information, Nigerian Navy, the arrest forms part…...

The Nigerian Navy has busted a pipeline vandalism syndicate led by a suspect identified as Godwin, also known as “Idiot,” at Egbama-Angalabiri in Ekeremo Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the Director of Naval Information, Nigerian Navy, the arrest forms part of the ongoing fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

According to the statement, the operation was led by personnel of Forward Operating Base (FOB) FORMOSO, while acting on credible intelligence, conducted a well-coordinated raid which led to the arrest of one Mr Godwin, also known as “Idiot, identified as the leader of a notorious pipeline vandalism syndicate operating within the Clough Creek axis.

The statement reads, “On 25 April 2026 at about 0300 hours, FOB FORMOSO personnel, acting on credible intelligence, conducted a well-coordinated raid at Egbama-Angalabiri in Ekeramo Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“The operation led to the arrest of one Mr Godwin, also known as “Idiot, identified as the leader of a notorious pipeline vandalism syndicate operating within the Clough Creek axis.

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“The successful operation followed sustained intelligence and surveillance, which confirmed the suspect’s involvement in recent attacks on critical oil and gas infrastructure, as well as details of his residence and movement patterns.”

The statement revealed that the suspect was apprehended at a nearby night market where he was reportedly extorting illegal levies from traders.

The statement also revealed that during a follow-on operation to search his residence, naval personnel encountered resistance from armed members of the syndicate.

“The situation was swiftly brought under control through a coordinated tactical response, forcing the assailants to withdraw.

“A search of the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of two handheld radios and other technical tools used in illegal activities.

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“Further exploitation of intelligence obtained from the suspect resulted in the arrest of another individual, Mr Happiness, believed to be an associate, as well as the recovery of one pump-action gun,” the statement added.

The statement also disclosed that the suspects have been handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation and prosecution.

The Nigerian Navy reaffirms its commitment to protect the nation’s maritime domain and critical national assets.

The Service added that it will continue to sustain aggressive operations against all forms of economic sabotage in collaboration with other security agencies.