The Police Service Commission (PSC) has condemned, in its entirety, the extrajudicial killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi by police officers attached to the Effurun Area Command, Delta State, on April 26, 2026. The act violates Nigerian laws and international humanitarian standards, including the International Humanitarian Law; the Constitution of the…...

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has condemned, in its entirety, the extrajudicial killing of 28-year-old Mene Ogidi by police officers attached to the Effurun Area Command, Delta State, on April 26, 2026.

The act violates Nigerian laws and international humanitarian standards, including the International Humanitarian Law; the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended); the Anti-Torture Act 2017; the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015; the Nigeria Police Act 2020; and the Nigeria Police Force Regulations 2025.

The Commission commends the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, for commencing disciplinary action against the officers involved, including their suspension and interdiction pending a thorough investigation.

The Commission extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and enjoins members of the public to remain calm as justice takes its course.