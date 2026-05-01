The governors-backed leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have endorsed the takeover of the party’s leadership by the Board of Trustees (BoT) following the Supreme Court judgment that nullified existing structures and deepened the party’s internal crisis. In a statement read after an emergency stakeholders’ meeting, the party leaders…...

The governors-backed leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have endorsed the takeover of the party’s leadership by the Board of Trustees (BoT) following the Supreme Court judgment that nullified existing structures and deepened the party’s internal crisis.

In a statement read after an emergency stakeholders’ meeting, the party leaders said the ruling of the apex court effectively leaves the PDP without a recognised National Working Committee (NWC), as both rival leadership groups have been stripped of legitimacy.

The statement, delivered by former Niger State Governor and BoT Secretary, Babangida Aliyu, noted that the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by the Tanimu Turaki-led NWC against an earlier Court of Appeal judgment which voided the party’s November 2025 elective convention in Ibadan.

It also dismissed cross-appeals by Senator Samuel Anyanwu and others seeking to overturn the appellate court’s decision affirming the suspension of key party officials, including Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The interpretation of this judgement clearly leaves the party without any recognised leadership, as both groups previously laying claims to the leadership have been divested of all interests by this judgement,” the statement said.

The stakeholders warned against allowing the opposition party to drift without direction, backing the intervention of the BoT under its Chairman, Adolphus Wabara.

“We cannot therefore in good conscience allow the party to become rudderless and without direction. We have noted the take-over of leadership of the party by the authentic Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Sen. Adolphus Wabara — a move we are not opposed to,” the statement added.

They called on the BoT to urgently convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to determine the party’s leadership and kick-start preparations for the 2027 general elections.

“This body, serving as the conscience of the party must immediately convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party, to take decisions as to the leadership of the party and undertake steps preparatory to activities for candidates’ selection towards 2027 general elections,” they stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: PDP BoT Assumes National Leadership After Supreme Court Judgment

The party leaders also urged members to remain loyal amid the uncertainty, stressing the importance of a strong opposition in sustaining Nigeria’s democracy.

“We urge all our members to remain steadfast, trusting that we will take decisions in the best interest of the survival of our party, not as addendum of the All Progressives Congress.

“Democracy thrives when there is a vibrant and capable opposition, which aligns with the wishes and interest of the people, not with the government.”

They further disclosed that consultations are ongoing with the BoT and other critical stakeholders, with an action plan expected soon.

“Soonest, we will, after extensive consultations with the BOT and other critical stakeholders, announce the action plan, for the survival of our party,” the statement noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing optimism about the party’s future, the stakeholders insisted the PDP would overcome its current challenges.

“We can reiterate, that by God’s grace, our party will not die, it will not be handed over to those who want to hold it down for the APC, or those who want to trade and negotiate with it.

“Like the phoenix, we will surely rise again.”

TVC News had earlier reported that the BoT, led by Chairman Adolphus Wabara, announced that it has constitutionally stepped in to stabilise the party and prevent a breakdown of leadership.

According to the Wabara-led BoT, the implication of the judgment is that all actions taken by the affected officials, including the appointment of Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman, the formation of a National Caretaker Working Committee, and the conduct of the 29 March 2026 convention in Abuja, are “illegal, null and void ab initio”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court, in split decisions of 3–2, voided the PDP’s November 15–16, 2025 national convention held in Ibadan, which produced the Tanimu Turaki (SAN)-led NWC backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. The court held that the exercise violated existing court orders.

It also upheld the suspension of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Hon. Umar Bature, and Barrister Kamaldeen Ajibade, who served as National Secretary, National Organising Secretary, and National Legal Adviser respectively.

According to the BoT, the implication of the judgment is that all actions taken by the affected officials — including the appointment of Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman, the formation of a National Caretaker Working Committee, and the conduct of the 29 March 2026 convention in Abuja — are “illegal, null and void ab initio”.

The Board stated that the invalidation of both the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led and the Turaki-led committees effectively transfers the responsibility of leadership to the BoT, in line with Section 32(5) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), which recognises it as the second highest organ of the party.

It said the move is part of immediate constitutional measures to stabilise the party, foster reconciliation, and restore internal cohesion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top party figures at the meeting included Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Tanimu Turaki (SAN), former PDP National Chairman Umar Damagum, and ex-Information Minister Jerry Gana, alongside lawmakers and other stakeholders.