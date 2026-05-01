The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Monday Agbonika, has ordered an immediate investigation into a viral video showing police officers allegedly engaging in acts of incivility against a civilian. The Edo State Police Command confirmed that the officers involved have been identified and are already undergoing disciplinary procedures in…...

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Monday Agbonika, has ordered an immediate investigation into a viral video showing police officers allegedly engaging in acts of incivility against a civilian.

The Edo State Police Command confirmed that the officers involved have been identified and are already undergoing disciplinary procedures in line with the regulations of the Nigeria Police Force.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, on Thursday, April 30.

In response to the incident, Agbonika convened an emergency meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Departments, and commanders of tactical teams across the state.

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During the session, the police chief emphasised the lawful use of force and reiterated the provisions of Force Order 237, alongside the need for civility, professionalism, and respect for citizens’ fundamental human rights in all engagements.

He directed senior officers to immediately cascade the directives to rank-and-file personnel, stressing that compliance with the Force’s rules of engagement remains non-negotiable.

The CP also issued a stern warning to supervisory officers, stating that any commander who allows misconduct under their watch would be held accountable.

The command said the move aligns with the accountability-driven agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, which emphasises zero tolerance for impunity within the force.

It added that the Edo State Police Command would not hesitate to sanction any officer found culpable as investigations progress.

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This comes at a time of heightened sensitivity regarding police conduct.

A viral video showing officers reportedly attached to the Edo State Police Command harassing an individual has emerged on social media.

The footage, which began circulating on X on Thursday, showed at least five uniformed officers hovering over a person lying on the ground close to a white bus.

In the clip, one officer was seen pulling the individual’s legs while another struck him with a plastic pipe.

Despite the individual’s visible struggle, he was quickly overpowered by the group of officers.

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The command further urged members of the public to report complaints through its designated channels, including its emergency control room numbers 08077773721 &

08037646272 and complaint response units, assuring residents of prompt response and continued commitment to professional policing.