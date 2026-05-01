The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has set the tone for his campaign with a strong worker-focused message, promising a people-first administration that prioritises welfare, dignity, and economic opportunity. In a statement released to congratulate workers on the 2026 May Day celebration, Bola…...

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has set the tone for his campaign with a strong worker-focused message, promising a people-first administration that prioritises welfare, dignity, and economic opportunity.

In a statement released to congratulate workers on the 2026 May Day celebration, Bola Oyebamiji addressed a broad spectrum of Osun State’s workforce, including civil servants, traders, farmers, artisans, and young professionals, acknowledging their contributions to the growth and development of the state while outlining his vision for a more inclusive and responsive government.

The APC governorship candidate commended their resilience, sacrifice, and commitment to keeping the wheels of Osun State’s economy turning despite prevailing challenges, and promised to run a worker-friendly administration if elected.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described workers as the true drivers of progress and assured them that their labour and dedication would not go unrecognised under his administration.