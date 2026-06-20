The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the conclusion of voting in most polling units across Ekiti State following the official close of polls at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the conclusion of voting in most polling units across Ekiti State following the official close of polls at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Via its official X handle, INEC said the governorship election was conducted peacefully and orderly across the state, with all 2,445 polling units successfully opened for the exercise.

According to the commission, 2,257 polling units, representing 92.31 per cent, commenced voting on schedule before 8:30 a.m., while 188 polling units, representing 7.69 per cent, experienced minor delays but began operations before 10:30 a.m.

“Voting has officially ended in most Polling Units across Ekiti State following the close of polls at 2:30 p.m. Earlier in the day, all 2,445 Polling Units were successfully opened for the Governorship Election: ✓ 2,257 PUs (92.31 per cent) opened on schedule before 8:30 a.m. ✓ 188 PUs (7.69 per cent) experienced minor delays but commenced voting before 10:30 a.m,” said INEC.

The electoral body noted that the voting process proceeded without major disruptions, reflecting the level of preparedness and coordination among election officials and security personnel deployed for the exercise.

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TVC News reports that sorting and counting have commenced at polling units across the state.

INEC is expected to provide further updates as the collation process progresses.