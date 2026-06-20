The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence in securing victory in the Zuru State Constituency by-election held across 200 polling units in Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The exercise, conducted to fill the vacant seat in the Kebbi State House of Assembly following the death of the…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence in securing victory in the Zuru State Constituency by-election held across 200 polling units in Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The exercise, conducted to fill the vacant seat in the Kebbi State House of Assembly following the death of the former Speaker, was largely peaceful, with electoral officials and security personnel deployed across polling units.

Speaking on the conduct of the election, the APC State Chairman said the party was optimistic about emerging victorious, expressing satisfaction with the process and voter engagement.

Residents of the area went out to elect a new representative, although early morning turnout was relatively low across several polling units.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., many residents were observed going about their normal activities, while shops, markets, and other commercial centres remained open, reflecting a slow start to the electoral process.

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The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Salihu Dangoje, was present to monitor the exercise, he expressed satisfaction with the turnout of women voters, particularly at Suffi Polling Unit in Zuru town.

Speaker Dangoje applauded the presence of security personnel at all polling units visited, ensuring that no incident was recorded during exersise.

At Mango waje polling Unit, the Kebbi State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Kana Zuru, cast his vote and expressed confidence that the APC would emerge victorious in the election.

He attributed the slow turnout to the morning rainfall and said participation was expected to improve as the day progressed.

At Alhaji Budo Polling Unit in Rafin Zuru Community, APC chieftain Muhammad Jafar Gajere cast his vote and commended residents who turned out to participate in the democratic process.

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He described the by-election as a litmus test of the party’s popularity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The Member representing Zuru/Fakai/Sakaba and Danko-Wasagu Federal Constituency, Kabiru Tukura, who monitored the exercise in parts of the constituency, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election and urged voters to continue to participate responsibly.

In several polling units, voters had cast their ballots and returned home, while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission awaited the close of voting before commencing counting and collation of results.