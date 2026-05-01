The Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo, has charged newly-recruited aviation safety inspectors and technical personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties. This was contained in a statement seen on the official X handle of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority…...

The Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo, has charged newly-recruited aviation safety inspectors and technical personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties.

This was contained in a statement seen on the official X handle of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), following an inaugural engagement held at the NCAA Annex Conference Hall in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Najomo, while addressing the new officers, warned against unethical practices, including the withholding of manuals over minor typographical errors, stressing that such conduct would not be tolerated under his leadership.

He urged the recruits to see themselves as ambassadors of the aviation regulatory authority and to approach their responsibilities with discipline and integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DGCA also outlined a structured training pathway for the new personnel, beginning with the FSG Indoctrination Course and followed by On-the-Job Training (OJT), which will qualify them as Principal Operations Inspectors, Cabin Safety Inspectors, Ground Operations Inspectors, and Licensing Inspectors.

He further assured the recruits of improved welfare packages, describing their recruitment as a rare privilege within the aviation sector.

Also present at the meeting were the Director of Operations, Licensing and Training Standards (DOLTS), Capt. Don Spiff, and the Regional Manager of the NCAA Lagos Office, Barr. (Mrs) Olubukola Teriba, both of whom commended the DGCA for fostering an enabling work environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also urged the new inspectors and technical personnel to carry out their duties with seriousness, professionalism, and integrity in line with the expectations of the authority.