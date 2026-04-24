The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has stepped into the dispute between Emirates Airlines and NJetours Ltd over visa cancellations and delays in refund payments to affected passengers. The dispute arose after NJetours Ltd raised complaints concerning visa applications it processed through Emirates flights on behalf of its passengers. Speaking…...

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has stepped into the dispute between Emirates Airlines and NJetours Ltd over visa cancellations and delays in refund payments to affected passengers.

The dispute arose after NJetours Ltd raised complaints concerning visa applications it processed through Emirates flights on behalf of its passengers.

Speaking during a reconciliatory meeting with representatives of Emirates Airlines and NJetours Ltd held on 23rd April, 2026 at the NCAA Lagos Regional Office, Conference Hall, the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection (DPA&CP), Mr. Michael Achimugu, after hearing from both parties, urged Emirates Airlines to reach an amicable compromise in consideration of its long-standing business relationship with NJetours Ltd, and to update the NCAA with the resolution reached.

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Mr Achimugu, in the course of the meeting brokered by the Authority, reiterated NCAA’s statutory mandate to protect passenger rights, and the operators in line with the Regulations.

Responding on behalf of the Emirates Airlines team, the Country Manager, Mr. Paulos Legesse, commended the NCAA for its quick intervention, pledging that the airline would review the issues raised and provide feedback to the Authority.