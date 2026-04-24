Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) has announced that its former Company Secretary, Nathan Oguwike, has ceased to hold office effective April 23, 2026.

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In a public notice shared by the Nigerian Army, the company stated that Oguwike is no longer in its service and is not authorised to represent or bind the organisation in any capacity.

PHDL further clarified that it would not be liable for any actions or representations made by the former official following the termination of his appointment.

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The notice was signed by Lieutenant Augustina Nkeonye, Acting Public Relations Officer of the company.