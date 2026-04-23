President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja. The meeting, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Council Chamber, commenced about an hour later after it was moved to the President’s Office…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Council Chamber, commenced about an hour later after it was moved to the President’s Office Conference Room.

Among those in attendance were the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma; Inuwa Yahaya; Babagana Zulum; Hyacinth Iormem Alia; Biodun Oyebanji; Peter Mbah; and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, among others.

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Some states were represented by their deputy governors.

As of the time of filing this report, the agenda of the meeting had not been made public.

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However, it is believed to be linked to ongoing political developments and pre-election processes.

The engagement comes less than 24 hours after the President held an emergency meeting with the leadership of the Senate, also behind closed doors.

Details of the discussions remain sketchy.