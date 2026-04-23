Media personality Robert Ekpo, popularly known as Roby Ekpo, has rejected the cease-and-desist notice served by his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe’s lawyers, describing her N100 million damages demand as “excessive, unfounded and premature.” Ekpo, through his legal representatives, TAP Legal Services, posted his response on his official Instagram handle on…...

Media personality Robert Ekpo, popularly known as Roby Ekpo, has rejected the cease-and-desist notice served by his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe’s lawyers, describing her N100 million damages demand as “excessive, unfounded and premature.”

Ekpo, through his legal representatives, TAP Legal Services, posted his response on his official Instagram handle on Thursday, barely a day after Lambe’s legal representatives issued a notice demanding that he retract claims made against her on The Honest Bunch podcast.

The letter, dated April 23 and signed by M. M. Obono, was addressed to Chinedu Nwaneri of Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation.

In the letter, Ekpo’s legal team defended his claims, saying that any statement he made regarding their marital affairs was based on his personal experience.

The letter read, “Any statements made by him, whether privately or on public platforms, were based on his personal experiences, understanding of events, and matters he reasonably believes to be true. At no time did he act with malice or with the intent to injure your client’s reputation.”

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It further read, “The issues referenced arise from a complex interpersonal relationship, the facts of which cannot be selectively presented to construct a misleading narrative against our client.”

On the N100 million damages demand, the letter read, “Your demands, particularly the request for ₦100,000,000.00 in damages, are viewed as excessive, unfounded, and premature.”

The statement also described the ultimatum issued by his estranged wife’s legal team as “unreasonable and inconsistent with established legal practice, especially in a matter of this nature involving disputed facts.”

Ekpo’s lawyers also disclosed that their client possessed “documentary and testimonial evidence that directly contradicts several assertions” in Lambe’s notice, including communications, records of interactions and other materials which they said would be presented “at the appropriate time and forum.”

Roby Ekpo’s legal team also threatened a countersuit against Lambe’s team, saying, “Should your client proceed with legal action, our client will robustly defend the suit and reserve the right to file appropriate counterclaims, including, but not limited to, claims for harassment, intimidation, and reputational harm arising from false or exaggerated accusations.”

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The letter added that Lambe’s notice contained “an admission of some of our client’s claims,” and that Ekpo reserved “the right to tender it in evidence in a petition to United States authorities, specifically naming the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.”

“While our client remains open to lawful and structured resolution mechanisms, he will not be coerced into admissions or concessions under threat. Kindly govern yourselves accordingly,” the letter concluded.

TVC News previously reported that Mayowa Lambe, the ex-wife of Nigerian On-Air-Personality Robert Ekpo, popularly known as Roby Ekpo, has issued him a cease-and-desist notice demanding a public retraction and N100 million in damages over statements he made about her on a podcast.

‎The notice, dated 22 April and issued by Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation Legal Department on behalf of Ms Lambe, accused Ekpo of making defamatory claims and spreading false narratives about her during his appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast.

According to the document, Mayowa, through her legal representative, alleged that Ekpo engaged in a “deliberate and sustained campaign of falsehood,” presenting unverified claims about her personal life as facts.

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The foundation further stated that such actions had led to reputational damage, online harassment and public ridicule directed at their client.

Mayowa demanded that he immediately cease further publication of alleged defamatory statements, pull down all related content across his platforms, issue a public retraction and apology via the same platforms used to spread the claims, and pay N100 million in damages.