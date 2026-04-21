Singer J Martins has urged Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye of the defunct duo P-Square to resolve their differences away from public scrutiny, following fresh signs of tension between the twin brothers. The appeal comes after observations that the siblings, once known for sharing everything including their birth date, now…...

Singer J Martins has urged Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye of the defunct duo P-Square to resolve their differences away from public scrutiny, following fresh signs of tension between the twin brothers.

The appeal comes after observations that the siblings, once known for sharing everything including their birth date, now appear to mark their birthdays separately, a development that has reignited concerns over their relationship.

TVC NEWS Online had yesterday reported that Singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has formally announced a change to his birthday celebration date, stating that he will no longer mark it on November 18.

The artiste disclosed this in a message shared via X on Monday, April 20, addressed to family, friends and fans, where he declared that the long-observed date would no longer be recognised for celebrations.

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READ ALSO: Peter Okoye officially changes birthday to November 30

Mr P wrote on X: “Dear Family, Friends, and Fans, I’m making it official. November 18th is no longer my birthday celebration date. Please note that I will not be accepting any messages or gifts on that day.

“My birthday will now be celebrated on November 30th. This is a personal decision, and I truly appreciate your understanding. Thank you all”.

However, in a social media post on Tuesday, J Martins, who said he has maintained a close relationship with both artistes for over 20 years, questioned the sudden shift in what had long been a shared personal milestone.

He appealed directly to the brothers to manage their issues internally, warning that the situation could reflect poorly on their cultural background.

“These are my brothers for more two decades, i still don’t understand why one will just wake up decades to change his own birthday separate from his twin brother? @PeterPsquare @rudeboypsquare can we fix these stuff inside our house & not bring this shame on Ndi Igbo nke anyi”.

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Peter and Paul Okoye, born November 18, 1981, rose to continental fame as P-Square, becoming one of Africa’s most successful music duos before their high-profile split in 2017.

Although the pair reunited in 2021, reports of renewed disagreements surfaced again in 2024, fuelling speculation about lingering cracks in their relationship.

J Martins, who has collaborated with the duo in the past, is regarded as one of the industry figures with longstanding personal ties to both brothers, lending weight to his intervention.