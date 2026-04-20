Singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has formally announced a change to his birthday celebration date, stating that he will no longer mark it on November 18. The artiste disclosed this in a message shared via X on Monday, April 20, addressed to family, friends and fans, where…...

Singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has formally announced a change to his birthday celebration date, stating that he will no longer mark it on November 18.

The artiste disclosed this in a message shared via X on Monday, April 20, addressed to family, friends and fans, where he declared that the long-observed date would no longer be recognised for celebrations.

He clarified that he would not be accepting birthday wishes or gifts on November 18, noting that his celebration will now hold on November 30, a decision he described as personal.

“Dear Family, Friends, and Fans, I’m making it official. November 18th is no longer my birthday celebration date. Please note that I will not be accepting any messages or gifts on that day.

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“My birthday will now be celebrated on November 30th. This is a personal decision, and I truly appreciate your understanding. Thank you all”.

Peter Okoye and his twin brother, Paul Okoye, were both born on November 18, 1981, and have historically shared the same birthday.

The latest move is widely viewed as an attempt to separate his celebration from that of his brother, with whom he has had a strained relationship since the split of the defunct music group P-Square, despite intermittent reconciliations.

Mr P, who is pursuing a solo career, is married to Lola Omotayo.