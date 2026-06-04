Actress Dayo Amusa has criticised what she described as the growing trend of online bullying directed at professionals in the creative industry, saying many entertainers are unfairly attacked for choosing not to comment on every national issue. In a post shared on her X handle on Thursday, the actress expressed…...

Actress Dayo Amusa has criticised what she described as the growing trend of online bullying directed at professionals in the creative industry, saying many entertainers are unfairly attacked for choosing not to comment on every national issue.

In a post shared on her X handle on Thursday, the actress expressed frustration over the expectations placed on creatives, arguing that industry professionals should be allowed to focus on their work without facing backlash from online critics.

According to her, many creatives are often labelled insensitive whenever they share their projects or personal achievements during periods of national concern.

“The bullying many of you subject our colleagues to in the creative industry is crazy,” she wrote. “They freely can’t share their opinion, they can’t post their jobs without being called insensitive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress also highlighted the financial realities of movie production, noting that filmmakers often take out loans at high interest rates to fund projects and cannot simply halt their work because of ongoing societal challenges.

“We go to the bank to take loans to shoot movies with high interest rates, but you want us to suspend our jobs and be posting videos of kidnapping and cursing the government daily while you’re in your own office tweeting and enjoying your environment,” she asserted.

Amusa further stated that she would not allow online trolls to dictate her actions or public engagements, insisting that she has built her career independently and would not “pander to mobs.”

“The day I decided to start using this app actively, I made up my mind that many of you trolls don’t matter. I won’t pander to mobs as I didn’t build my brand on it,” she added.

Despite her criticism of online harassment, the actress expressed sympathy for the families affected by the recent kidnapping incident in Oyo State. She offered prayers for the safe return of the abducted children and teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May God bring succour to the families of the children and teachers kidnapped in Oyo State. May they return home safely,” she wrote.

Her comments come amid backlash against public figures in recent days over whether they have spoken out about the kidnapping of children and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.