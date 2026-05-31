The Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and HM Joseph Tegbe arrived in Ogbomoso as part of a high-level Federal Government delegation on a fact-finding and assessment mission to communities affected by recent security incidents in Oriire Local Government Area....

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and HM Joseph Tegbe arrived in Ogbomoso as part of a high-level Federal Government delegation on a fact-finding and assessment mission to communities affected by recent security incidents in Oriire Local Government Area.

During the visit, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, Ph.D., provided a comprehensive briefing on the security situation, highlighting the challenges faced by residents, ongoing response efforts, and measures being implemented to strengthen security and restore normalcy in the affected communities.

The delegation also engaged with community leaders, security agencies, and other key stakeholders, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property and ensuring lasting peace across the area.