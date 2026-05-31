The Zamfara State Police Command says it has arrested three suspected members of a notorious armed gang and recovered firearms during an operation in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area....

The Zamfara State Police Command says it has arrested three suspected members of a notorious armed gang and recovered firearms during an operation in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Yazid Abubakar, the Command said operatives of its Violence Crime Response Unit acted on credible intelligence on May 29, 2026, to intercept the suspects in the Kasuwan Daji area.

Those arrested were identified as Ali Bahago, Hassan Dan Kure and Dahiru Lawali, all residents of communities within Kaura Namoda. Police said the suspects are linked to a criminal syndicate allegedly led by Bahago, which had been on the Command’s watchlist.

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The operation also led to the neutralisation of one gang member, while a search of the alleged gang leader’s residence resulted in the recovery of a cache of weapons, including a pump-action gun, a single-barrel gun, a fabricated G3 rifle, Dane guns, ammunition, and other items.

Police said the suspects are in custody as investigations continue to track down other members of the gang and recover additional weapons.

The Command reiterated its commitment to tackling criminality across the state and urged residents to support security agencies with timely and credible information.