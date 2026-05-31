Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on the club to be “very ambitious” this summer following their heartbreaking defeat in the UEFA Champions League Final....

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on the club to be “very ambitious” this summer following their heartbreaking defeat in the UEFA Champions League Final.

The Gunners fell short against Paris Saint-Germain, losing 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Defender Gabriel Magalhães missed the decisive spot-kick, handing the French side back-to-back European titles.

Arsenal had taken an early lead through Kai Havertz, who struck in the sixth minute. However, Ousmane Dembélé equalised for PSG from the penalty spot in the second half after a foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

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Despite being dominated for large spells — with PSG enjoying 75 percent possession and 21 shots — Arsenal held on to force extra time.

The match ultimately went to penalties, where misses from Eberechi Eze and Gabriel proved costly.

Speaking after the game, Arteta admitted the defeat was painful but urged the club to build on their progress.

He said the team must now make “very important decisions” if they are to reach the next level, stressing the need for speed, intelligence and ambition in the transfer market.

Arteta also praised PSG boss Luis Enrique, describing his side as the best team in the world, particularly for their individual quality and control of the ball.

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The Arsenal manager, however, questioned a key refereeing decision in extra time, claiming his side could have been awarded a penalty after a challenge on Noni Madueke.

Despite the disappointment, Arteta expressed pride in his players, thanking them for what he described as a remarkable season — one that saw Arsenal win the Premier League but fall just short of European glory.