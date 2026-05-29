A major upset at Roland Garros, as teenage sensation João Fonseca has defeated tennis great Novak Djokovic in a dramatic clash at the French Open....

A major upset at Roland Garros, as teenage sensation João Fonseca has defeated tennis great Novak Djokovic in a dramatic clash at the French Open.

The 19-year-old Brazilian delivered the performance of his career, overcoming the experienced Djokovic in a thrilling contest on the Paris clay.

Fonseca showed remarkable composure and power throughout the match, matching Djokovic shot for shot before pulling away at crucial moments.

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Despite his vast experience and record at Roland Garros, Djokovic struggled to contain the teenager’s aggressive baseline play and fearless approach.

The victory marks one of the biggest wins of Fonseca’s young career and signals the arrival of a new force in men’s tennis.

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For Djokovic, the defeat raises fresh questions about the shifting balance in the sport, as a new generation of players continues to challenge the established order.

João Fonseca’s stunning triumph will be remembered as a defining moment at this year’s French Open — and perhaps the beginning of a new era in men’s tennis.