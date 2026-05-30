The defeat of Arsenal F.C. in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with politicians, celebrities and rival football clubs weighing in on the outcome. TVC News Online had earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain F.C. defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after both sides played…...

The defeat of Arsenal F.C. in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with politicians, celebrities and rival football clubs weighing in on the outcome.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain F.C. defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after both sides played out a 1-1 draw following extra time.

Arsenal took the lead in the first half through Kai Havertz, but PSG responded after the break when Ousmane Dembele converted a penalty to level the score.

Neither side was able to find a winner in regulation or extra time, forcing the contest into a penalty shootout, where the French champions held their nerve to secure victory and retain the European title.

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Following the match, several prominent Nigerians and organisations took to social media to react to Arsenal’s latest setback in Europe.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) referenced the result in a post on its official X handle, writing: “Arsenal was not okay tonight but Nigeria will be OK.”

Popular music video director TG Omori also joined the conversation, posting: “Thank you PSG for saving us. Champions of Europe, you will never sing that!”

Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, congratulated the French club while making a political reference, writing: “Congratulations PSG, and Nigeria will be OK!”

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, expressed sympathy for Arsenal supporters.

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“I feel so sorry for all the Arsenal fans. They came so close to that elusive European glory, but unfortunately, this is not their year.

“To all my friends who are Arsenal fans, ‘Oriogbade FC’, please take heart and be calm. There is always another season….as usual!” he wrote.

The reactions have continued to generate engagement online, with football fans debating Arsenal’s performance and PSG’s successful title defence.