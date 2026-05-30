The Labour Party in Abia State has conducted its primary elections for all elective positions, with Governor Alex Otti emerging as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections. Announcing the results at the state collation centre in Umuahia, the Returning Officer, Oluchi Ọkpara, declared that Governor Otti secured…...

The Labour Party in Abia State has conducted its primary elections for all elective positions, with Governor Alex Otti emerging as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Announcing the results at the state collation centre in Umuahia, the Returning Officer, Oluchi Ọkpara, declared that Governor Otti secured a total of 368,213 votes to clinch the party’s governorship ticket.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Otti expressed appreciation to party members for their overwhelming support and confidence in his leadership.

He urged them to remain committed and united, stressing that the greater challenge lies ahead in the 2027 general elections.