Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after an enthralling encounter finished 1-1 following extra time. The Gunners struck first in the opening half through Kai Havertz, whose clinical finish gave Mikel Arteta’s side a deserved lead at the break. PSG fought back in the second half when Ousmane…...

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after an enthralling encounter finished 1-1 following extra time.

The Gunners struck first in the opening half through Kai Havertz, whose clinical finish gave Mikel Arteta’s side a deserved lead at the break.

PSG fought back in the second half when Ousmane Dembele converted from the penalty spot to level the scores and set up a tense finale.

Neither side could find a winner in the remaining minutes of normal time or throughout extra time despite creating opportunities at both ends, sending the match into a penalty shootout.

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PSG proved more composed from the spot, converting four penalties to PSG’s three to seal a memorable victory and emerge triumphant after a hard-fought battle for the second time consecutively.