An FCT high court sitting in Maitama has admitted the former chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, in the sum of N100million and one surety in like sum. Mr Umar was arraigned on 9th July by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a four-count charge of…...

An FCT high court sitting in Maitama has admitted the former chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, in the sum of N100million and one surety in like sum.

Mr Umar was arraigned on 9th July by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a four-count charge of allegedly conferring undue advantage on himself while serving as Chairman of the CCT and Chairman of the CCT tender board.

At the day’s proceedings, counsel to the accused, Sunday Edward, urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in line with Section 36(5) of the Constitution and section I62, 163 of ACJA pending the determination of the suit.

In opposition to the application for bail, prosecuting counsel Christopher Mshelia urged the court to discontinue bail and order an accelerated hearing.

In his ruling, Justice Peter Kekemeke submitted that, except for the belief that the defendant will commit another offence if released on bail, bail can be denied.

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He went further to explain more grounds on which bail can be denied, which are if the defendant attempts to evade trial or intimidate witnesses.

He noted that the defendant is no longer in a position where he can intimidate witnesses, and the prosecution has failed to produce strong evidence that he will jump bail or intimidate witnesses. He noted that it is wrong to refuse bail on an unsubstantiated belief.

Thus, Mr Umar was admitted to bail in the sum of N100 million, one surety in like sum. The surety must have a property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Matter was adjourned until 29th October for trial.