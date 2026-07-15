Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed condolences to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour. In a condolence message issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor urged…...

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed condolences to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour.

In a condolence message issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor urged Rhodes-Vivour and his family to take solace in the life and legacy of the deceased, describing her passing as the will of God.

Sanwo-Olu said although death is inevitable and marks the transition to eternal rest, it cannot erase the enduring bond shared with loved ones.

“The death of a loved one is painful, but we must take solace in God and in a life well lived by the deceased. I know this is a painful loss to the Rhodes-Vivour family, as the late matriarch will be sorely missed for the elderly and wise counsel she was known for,” the governor said.

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He prayed for the peaceful repose of Mrs. Rhodes-Vivour’s soul and asked God to grant the family the strength to bear the loss while sustaining the good works she left behind.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Lagos State, I sympathise with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, his siblings and other family members on the demise of Mrs. Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour.

“May God grant her eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Sanwo-Olu added.