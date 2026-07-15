The fifth and final evacuation flight bringing stranded Nigerians home from South Africa has arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. TVC News learnt that the Air Peace flight landed at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday with 315 returnees on board, marking the conclusion of the Federal Government’s evacuation…...

The fifth and final evacuation flight bringing stranded Nigerians home from South Africa has arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

TVC News learnt that the Air Peace flight landed at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday with 315 returnees on board, marking the conclusion of the Federal Government’s evacuation exercise.

The successful completion of the final flight brings an end to the airlift operation coordinated by the Federal Government in collaboration with Air Peace and relevant agencies.

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Officials are expected to receive the returnees at the airport as they undergo the necessary arrival and documentation procedures before reuniting with their families.