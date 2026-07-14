Justice Muhammed Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Adeniyi Adeyemi, the Director-General of the fictitious Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council. The judge issued the warrant for his arrest after his counsel, Genesis Francis, told the court that he…...

Justice Muhammed Umar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Adeniyi Adeyemi, the Director-General of the fictitious Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The judge issued the warrant for his arrest after his counsel, Genesis Francis, told the court that he was not able to convince Mr Adeyemi to appear in court due to the concerns he raised.

He says his client, in an open letter to the president, noted that he is scared for his life as the subject matter before the court has become an issue for national discussion.

Prosecuting counsel Wisdom Madaki, on his part, argued that the matter has been adjourned five times for arraignment at the instance of the defendant.

In line with section 394 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the prosecution prayed the court that a warrant for his arrest be issued.

In a short ruling, Justice Umar held that charges were filed against Mr Adeyemi on 27th November 2025, and the hearing commenced on 4th December 2025.

The defendant only appeared once, after which the court had four adjournment were he failed to appear.

In the circumstances, Justice Umar issued a bench warrant for his arrest and adjourned until 30th September.

TVC News Online reports that Mr Adeyemi is facing eight counts of felony, to wit, he forged an appointment letter purported to have been issued by President Bola Tinubu and signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He is also being accused of forging Presidential Letter Headed Papers on 8th March, 2024. The federal government is alleging that he falsely personates as the Director General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, as well as forging a request for office space, purported to be from the State House.