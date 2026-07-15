The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of four students, the principal of Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, and a NECO ad hoc staff following an attack by suspected gunmen at the school in Dekina Local Government Area. Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Afusat, told TVC News that…...

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of four students, the principal of Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina, and a NECO ad hoc staff following an attack by suspected gunmen at the school in Dekina Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Afusat, told TVC News that the incident occurred at about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, 14th July 2026, while students were writing the National Examinations Council examination.

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She said a combined team of the Police and other security agencies immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation and is currently trailing the attackers.

According to the Police spokesperson, one of the abducted students has since been rescued, while efforts are ongoing to secure the safe release of the remaining victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.