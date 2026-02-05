Kogi State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state following rising security concerns.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo issued the directive on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, describing the move as a preventive measure to safeguard students, teachers and other school personnel amid intelligence reports indicating potential threats.

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Kogi State chapter, conveyed the directive to school owners and stressed the need for strict compliance.

In a notice signed by its State Chairman, Pastor Reuben Jimoh, the association warned that failure to comply could lead to the revocation of operating licences.

According to the notice, the closure is strictly precautionary and intended to address prevailing security risks.

School administrators were also instructed not to fix or announce any resumption date until further guidance is issued by the state government.

Education authorities in the state emphasised that the decision should not be seen as an overreaction but as a necessary step to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Parents and guardians were advised to remain calm, keep their children at home and rely on official communication channels for updates.

The emergency closure marks one of the most significant safety interventions by the Ododo administration, highlighting the government’s resolve to protect lives and maintain security across Kogi State.