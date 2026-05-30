Political leaders, party delegates and supporters have begun arriving in Abuja ahead of the special convention of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where Peter Obi is expected to be affirmed as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed May 30…...

Political leaders, party delegates and supporters have begun arriving in Abuja ahead of the special convention of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where Peter Obi is expected to be affirmed as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed May 30 as the deadline for political parties to submit the names of their candidates for the 2027 polls.

The NDC had earlier announced on Saturday morning that its special convention would hold in Abuja on May 30, 2026, where its presidential flagbearer would be formally affirmed.

Meanwhile, across the country, the party is continuing its primary elections for other elective positions, including the House of Representatives, Senate and governorship seats.

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The primaries were initially scheduled for May 27 and 28 but were shifted after the Eid-el-Kabir holidays fell within the proposed dates, a development the party said created logistical challenges.