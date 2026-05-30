Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the third anniversary of his administration, describing his “bold decisions” as crucial to preventing economic collapse and stabilising the country. In a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu…...

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the third anniversary of his administration, describing his “bold decisions” as crucial to preventing economic collapse and stabilising the country.

In a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu said the Tinubu administration had demonstrated courage in implementing far-reaching reforms since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

He said the President’s policies have laid the groundwork for long-term economic recovery, growth and national unity.

“The past three years have tested our resolve, yet your administration has shown courage in taking bold decisions to secure our future,” Kalu stated.

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He noted that key reforms, including economic stabilisation measures and structural changes, were already reshaping Nigeria’s fiscal outlook.

“From stabilizing the economy to advancing critical reforms, your leadership continues to lay the foundation for lasting growth and unity,” he added.

The Deputy Speaker also wished the President renewed strength as he begins his fourth year in office, expressing confidence in his ability to consolidate existing gains.

“As you begin your fourth year, I pray for renewed strength, wisdom, and grace to consolidate the gains achieved and deliver greater prosperity for all citizens,” he said.

Kalu further used the anniversary to advocate for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, arguing that policy continuity was essential for the full realisation of ongoing reforms.

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He said major policy interventions such as subsidy removal, exchange rate unification and tax reforms required sustained implementation beyond a single term to achieve stability.

“A second term ensures these policies are not reversed midstream, which would erase the sacrifice already made and destabilize investor’s confidence,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker also highlighted major infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline, rail expansion projects and power sector reforms, noting that continuity in leadership would ensure their completion.

According to him, the administration has already “cleared the ground” by correcting distortions in the economy, attracting foreign investment and strengthening fiscal buffers.

“With inflation now trending down and reserves recovering, a second term is the harvest period where Nigerians begin to feel the benefits of earlier tough decisions,” Kalu stated.

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On security, he pointed to ongoing reforms in the defence and policing architecture, including legislative efforts toward state policing and improved military capacity, describing them as evidence of a restructured security framework.

He added that sustained leadership would help maintain momentum in the fight against insecurity and ensure policy stability.

“A second term signals political stability. It tells the world that Nigeria’s reforms tucked in the Renewed Hope Agenda will outlive one election cycle, unlock bigger investments in energy, tech, and manufacturing,” he said.

Kalu reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to support the executive arm in delivering policies and legislation aimed at national development and improved welfare for Nigerians.