Activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has proposed the deployment of a technologically driven drone-based defence system as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s security challenges. Sowore made the remarks in a statement shared on his official X handle, where he argued that modern technology should…...

Activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has proposed the deployment of a technologically driven drone-based defence system as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

Sowore made the remarks in a statement shared on his official X handle, where he argued that modern technology should play a central role in the country’s defence architecture.

According to him, a future AAC administration would prioritise advanced surveillance and drone operations over what he described as the traditional bureaucratic approach to national security.

“Yes, my ‘Defence Minister’ will be a drone,” Sowore stated.

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“Not a bureaucrat sitting in an air-conditioned office writing reports and receiving courtesy callers while insecurity spreads across the country.”

The former presidential candidate explained that the proposed system would be designed to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity, monitor borders and support efforts to combat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He said the drone network would provide real-time surveillance, intelligence gathering and rapid response capabilities for security agencies.

According to Sowore, the technology could also be deployed for search-and-rescue missions and to support troops operating in remote locations.

“These systems will provide continuous surveillance, rapid response capabilities, intelligence gathering, search-and-rescue support, and logistical assistance,” he said.

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Sowore added that drones could be used to transport food, medical supplies, equipment and communication materials to security personnel, helping to improve operational effectiveness and reduce delays.

“They can deliver food, medical supplies, equipment, and communications support to troops wherever they are deployed, reducing delays and increasing operational efficiency/effectiveness,” he stated.

The AAC leader argued that the future of national security lies in innovation and technology rather than bureaucracy.

“The future of national security lies in technology, efficiency, accountability, and precision, not endless bureaucracy, corruption, and excuses,” he said.

He further called for the adoption of modern security tools to strengthen border protection and enhance public safety, while stressing that security operations must remain subject to civilian oversight and the rule of law.

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“Nigeria must embrace modern tools to protect its people, secure its borders, and support the men and women tasked with defending the nation, while ensuring that all security operations remain subject to the rule of law and appropriate civilian oversight. The future is innovation.”