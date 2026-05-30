Liverpool have parted ways with head coach Arne Slot after two seasons in charge of the Premier League club. The 47-year-old Dutchman departs Anfield despite guiding the Reds to their 20th English league title during his debut campaign. However, Liverpool endured a disappointing second season, finishing fifth in the Premier…...

Liverpool have parted ways with head coach Arne Slot after two seasons in charge of the Premier League club.

The 47-year-old Dutchman departs Anfield despite guiding the Reds to their 20th English league title during his debut campaign. However, Liverpool endured a disappointing second season, finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on a stronger title challenge.

Slot’s exit was confirmed by the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, who paid tribute to the manager’s contribution during his time at the club.

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“That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful,” the ownership group said in a statement.

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The club owners praised Slot’s leadership qualities, professionalism and commitment, describing him as one of the leading figures in football management.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it.”

With Slot’s departure confirmed, attention has shifted to the search for a replacement. Former AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is reported to be the leading candidate to take over the role.