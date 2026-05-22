Manchester City have announced that manager Pep Guardiola will step down from his role at the end of the season, bringing an end to a trophy-laden decade that transformed the club into one of the most dominant forces in world football. The development was announced in a statement published on…...

Manchester City have announced that manager Pep Guardiola will step down from his role at the end of the season, bringing an end to a trophy-laden decade that transformed the club into one of the most dominant forces in world football.

The development was announced in a statement published on the club’s official website, confirming that Guardiola would leave his position this summer after winning 20 major trophies during his 10-year reign at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite leaving as manager, the club disclosed that the Spaniard would remain within the City Football Group as a Global Ambassador, where he will provide technical guidance and support collaborative projects across affiliated clubs.

Guardiola, who joined City in July 2016, reflected emotionally on his time at the club, describing Manchester as a place that became deeply personal to him.

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“And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here,” Guardiola said.

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“This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late.”

The outgoing manager also paid tribute to the club’s supporters, players, staff and the city itself, recalling moments ranging from title heartbreaks to personal loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Remember, losing my mum during COVID and feeling this club carry me through it. The fans, the staff, the people of Manchester, you gave me strength when I needed it most,” he said.

Guardiola concluded his farewell message with gratitude to the club and fans.

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“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me.

“Thank you for pushing me.

“Thank you for loving me.”

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak described Guardiola’s departure as the conclusion of an extraordinary journey that reshaped the club and English football.

“Today the right answer is for Pep to finish his journey as the Manager of Manchester City,” Al Mubarak said.

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“There have been points along the way when he could have stopped, and it would have been enough. Somehow, Pep always found new energy and pushed on.”

City Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano praised Guardiola’s legacy, calling him a transformative figure in football history.

“Pep’s legacy is extraordinary and its true impact will be better assessed by Manchester City historians of the future,” Soriano stated.

“He is a City legend… forever.”

During his decade in charge, Guardiola guided City to six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy, three FA Cups, five League Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and three Community Shields.

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Under his leadership, City recorded several historic milestones, including becoming the first English club to win four consecutive Premier League titles and only the second English side to complete the continental treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

The club noted that Guardiola would oversee his 593rd and final game as Manchester City manager against Aston Villa on Sunday, officially ending what has widely been regarded as the most successful managerial era in the club’s history.