FIFA has announced that every match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature sign language interpretation broadcasts as part of measures aimed at improving accessibility for supporters with disabilities. The football governing body disclosed this in a statement published on its official website on Friday, describing the initiative as…...

FIFA has announced that every match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature sign language interpretation broadcasts as part of measures aimed at improving accessibility for supporters with disabilities.

The football governing body disclosed this in a statement published on its official website on Friday, describing the initiative as a major step toward creating a more inclusive tournament experience for fans across the world.

According to FIFA, the accessibility programme is designed to ensure that supporters with disabilities can fully enjoy the competition both inside stadiums and through remote viewing platforms.

“FIFA is dedicated to making sure that all fans, including those with disabilities and their families and friends, have an excellent experience at this year’s FIFA World Cup,” the organisation stated.

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FIFA explained that the expanded accessibility package builds on initiatives introduced during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, including sensory support materials and audio-descriptive commentary services.

For the 2026 World Cup, additional features such as tactile boards and enhanced sensory assistance services will also be introduced.

A key aspect of the initiative is the rollout of live sign language broadcasts for all matches throughout the tournament.

“Sign language commentary goes beyond standard interpretation. It provides an immersive experience for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing fans by translating the full energy of the game,” FIFA said.

The organisation noted that interpreters would communicate not only match events but also emotional and environmental details, including crowd reactions, referee whistles and changes in stadium atmosphere.

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FIFA further revealed that different sign language systems would be used across host countries. Matches played in the United States and Canada will feature American Sign Language, while games hosted in Mexico will use Mexican Sign Language.

The governing body added that supporters would be able to access the feature through the official World Cup application by selecting the “Accessibility Services” option and activating the dedicated sign language feed.

FIFA said the project reflects its broader commitment to inclusion and equal access for football fans worldwide.