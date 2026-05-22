Manchester United have confirmed that former midfielder Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the club after signing a new two-year contract as head coach. The announcement was made in a post shared on the club’s website on Friday, May 22, following Carrick’s impressive turnaround in fortunes since replacing Ruben…...

Manchester United have confirmed that former midfielder Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the club after signing a new two-year contract as head coach.

The announcement was made in a post shared on the club’s website on Friday, May 22, following Carrick’s impressive turnaround in fortunes since replacing Ruben Amorim earlier this year.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that Michael Carrick will continue as head coach of the men’s first team, having signed a new contract which will run to 2028,” the club wrote.

Carrick was initially appointed on an interim basis in January after Amorim’s dismissal, with the club sitting seventh in the Premier League table at the time.

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Under his leadership, United secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League after climbing to third place, sealing the spot with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The former England international has overseen 11 wins, three draws and two defeats in 16 matches in charge, including notable victories against rivals Manchester City and Arsenal.

His strong run of results also earned him a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Season award.

Since taking over, United have collected 36 points from a possible 48, making them the top-performing side in the league over that period.

Carrick enjoyed a successful playing career at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and several domestic trophies during his time with the club.

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After retiring, he joined the club’s coaching setup in 2018 under Jose Mourinho and later remained part of the backroom staff under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He left United in 2021 before taking his first managerial role at Middlesbrough FC in 2022, where he guided the club to the Championship play-offs and later a Carabao Cup semi-final appearance.

Carrick departed Middlesbrough in June 2025 before returning to Manchester United earlier this year.