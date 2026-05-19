Arsenal have been crowned champions of the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, following a crucial slip by Manchester City on Tuesday. City, who have dominated English football in recent years, needed a win against AFC Bournemouth to keep the title race alive heading into the final…...

Arsenal have been crowned champions of the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, following a crucial slip by Manchester City on Tuesday.

City, who have dominated English football in recent years, needed a win against AFC Bournemouth to keep the title race alive heading into the final day.

However, a 1-1 draw handed the advantage decisively to Arsenal.

Bournemouth took the lead in the 39th minute through Junior Kroupi, putting pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side.

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Despite a late equaliser from Erling Haaland in stoppage time, City were unable to find the winning goal they required.

The result confirms Arsenal as champions before they play their final game of the season against Crystal Palace, turning the fixture into a celebratory occasion.

It marks Arsenal’s 14th English league title and their first since the historic 2003–04 “Invincibles” season under Arsène Wenger, when they went unbeaten throughout the campaign.

Under manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have shown steady progress, finishing as runners-up in the previous three seasons before finally reclaiming the title.

The North London club could yet cap a remarkable campaign, as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30, with the chance to secure a historic double and their first-ever European crown.

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For Arsenal fans, this triumph ends more than two decades of waiting — and signals a potential new era of dominance.