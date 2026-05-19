Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, Abubakar Sulaiman has announced his withdrawal from the APC Governorship contest. The Director General made this known in a statement he personally signed. He said his decision was borne out of the recent developments in the party and…...

Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS, Abubakar Sulaiman has announced his withdrawal from the APC Governorship contest.

The Director General made this known in a statement he personally signed.

He said his decision was borne out of the recent developments in the party and his commitment to party supremacy.

While he may not be participating in the race, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman said his belief in the future of Kwara state remains unwavering as he reaffirms loyalty and commitment to APC, its leadership and President Bola Tinubu.

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He also restates his commitment to the success of APC in the upcoming elections at all levels and promised to support efforts aimed at strengthening the party and advancing peace, unity and progess in the state.

Abubakar Sulaiman is grateful to his supporters, fans, friends and well wishers for standing by him throughout the journey and urged them to maintain peace and work for the success of the party in the State