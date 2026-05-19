The Lagos State Government has suspended the transportation of goods and heavy luggage on all regulated public transport buses across the state, with enforcement set to begin on June 1, 2026. The directive was announced on Tuesday by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority through a statement issued by its…...

The Lagos State Government has suspended the transportation of goods and heavy luggage on all regulated public transport buses across the state, with enforcement set to begin on June 1, 2026.

The directive was announced on Tuesday by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority through a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi.

According to LAMATA, the decision followed increasing complaints from commuters and operational difficulties caused by the growing use of regulated buses for conveying goods and bulky items.

The authority said the development has negatively affected passenger comfort, safety, and the smooth operation of the state’s transport system.

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LAMATA explained that the decision was reached after a strategic meeting involving the agency and heads of operations and maintenance of bus operating companies, where stakeholders unanimously agreed that the practice should be stopped and properly reorganised.

The agency said the measure is aimed at creating a more balanced and sustainable transport system that protects passengers while supporting transport operators.

“LAMATA emphasised that the enforcement of the suspension will be strict and uncompromising. Any bus driver found violating the directive by conveying goods during the suspension period will face immediate sack and be blacklisted.

“In addition, any ground staff or LAMATA personnel at terminals or loading points found aiding, permitting, or facilitating the loading of goods onto regulated buses will be summarily dismissed without exception,” the statement read.

The authority warned that there would be zero tolerance for violations of the directive, stressing that the state government remains determined to restore order, safety, and efficiency within the public transportation network.

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LAMATA also urged commuters, transport operators, terminal officials, and residents to comply with the new policy and make alternative arrangements for moving goods and heavy items.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to providing Lagos residents with a safe, reliable, and commuter-friendly transport system.