Sandra Edoho, the estranged wife of veteran broadcaster Frank Edoho, has levelled fresh accusations of domestic abuse and infidelity against him in a lengthy post on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the posts, she shared videos, pictures of injuries, alleged chats with Edoho’s alleged sexual partners, payment receipts, and…...

Sandra Edoho, the estranged wife of veteran broadcaster Frank Edoho, has levelled fresh accusations of domestic abuse and infidelity against him in a lengthy post on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

In the posts, she shared videos, pictures of injuries, alleged chats with Edoho’s alleged sexual partners, payment receipts, and other materials.

TVC News Online reports that this marks a fresh escalation in the tension between the couple, who have been in the news for days as they trade allegations of infidelity.

Sandra, in her post titled ‘Surviving Frank Edoho,’ dated 19 May 2026 at 02:41, said, “I refuse to be tagged an unfaithful wife, a prostitute, or an ashewo as I have been pegged these past few days. He didn’t come as the most eligible bachelor; however, I loved him with all my heart & soul, against the wishes of my family. Faithful to the core, he always bragged about me to his friends, colleagues & anyone who cared to listen. Frank, you must come to equity with clean hands. You must acknowledge & take responsibility for how you led us here. I was constantly humiliated, physically abused and traumatised. (Pls find picture evidence attached). Videos dey… but let’s keep that one aside.

“You didn’t know I had your passwords for over 3 months! Frolicking with so many women, including the one you jug (sic) with at 6am in the morning in our estate, craziest work! Every time I asked, ‘we jug (sic) together,’ you would harshly quarrel with me and storm out of the house, only to go romance in VGC Park! I kept quiet. You didn’t know I had your passwords to your computer. I had access to bank statements showing your movements from lounges/bars to hotels, paying hook-up girls, and going on dates to hotels with side chicks (pls find attached evidence of photos). The Range Rover car loan I was single-handedly paying off. I constantly found cheap lip glosses, earrings and hair brushes after your night outs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: I Don’t Want My Death Linked to A Woman — Frank Edoho

She also claimed that he sold a property she bought at a low price to celebrate Christmas.

“The kitchen alone in that house cost me almost the amount you sold that house for because you were desperate to do dirty (sic) December. When I realised, I was livid & cursed you out so badly! I was so mad at you (pls find chats attached). You breached my privacy by audio-recording me, and you further dishonoured me by releasing those tapes to the public.

“Which is so ironic because I have tapes for days on you talking to your side chicks, including your nude pictures that you were being blackmailed over when you were catfished by a girl you thought you were chatting with. I stood up to the blackmailers when they contacted me to pay! I told them to go to hell and do their worst! You thanked me for standing with you. Remember?” she stated.

Revealing why she was speaking out, Sandra said, “I feel so sad for even talking about a man I once loved. But I must, as I have young children who would one day be able to understand their mother’s side in case they get bullied by online publications.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Making allegations of domestic violence, the interior designer said, “You held a dumbbell and wanted to smash my face, saying, ‘I will destroy your face so no man can ever see your beauty again.’ When you threatened to kill me at night, I knew this was my cue to leave and never look back! Even your sister agreed that ‘she could never get married to a man like her brother’ and was in shock that I covered up for you all these years.

“It’s this social mentality that men & marriage are the prize (sic) that keeps women in shackles of sadness, all in the name of remaining in an unhappy marriage or relationship that saps the life out of them. As long as I am happy with who I am and who I am with, then that’s all that matters. And if the relationship doesn’t work out, we still move. Women need to hold themselves in higher esteem, to be honest! I have always lived a very private life, and I can’t believe that I am here having to explain & expose myself to public scrutiny, debate, skits & AI videos.

“I have never cared about public perception or opinions, and it won’t start now. Nobody even knew me as Frank Edoho’s wife; that’s to show you how much I protected myself in privacy. Well, now you know me as his EX!”

TVC News Online reported on Monday that Edoho said he does not want his death to be connected to any woman, regardless of the relationship involved.